BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) Short Interest Down 26.7% in August

BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of BVSN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. BroadVision has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $2.16.

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. BroadVision had a negative net margin of 72.12% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BroadVision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

About BroadVision

BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.

