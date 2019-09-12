Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Stake Reduced by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America reduced its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,135 shares during the quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. Scotiabank downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sandler O’Neill raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BRX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $19.79. 99,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,253. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.99 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

