Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $166.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $152.00.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.57.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

NYSE BFAM traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.04. 387,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,540. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.68 and its 200-day moving average is $140.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $105.15 and a 12-month high of $168.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $528.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $504,849.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,292 shares in the company, valued at $13,222,119.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $986,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,932.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,327 shares of company stock worth $11,007,388. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.