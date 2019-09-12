Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $166.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $152.00.
BFAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.57.
NYSE BFAM traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.04. 387,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,540. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.68 and its 200-day moving average is $140.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $105.15 and a 12-month high of $168.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.
In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $504,849.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,292 shares in the company, valued at $13,222,119.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $986,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,932.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,327 shares of company stock worth $11,007,388. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.
