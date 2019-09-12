Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 309.67 ($4.05).

Several research firms have recently commented on BRW. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Friday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 351 ($4.59) to GBX 342 ($4.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

BRW stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 316 ($4.13). 225,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,988. The company has a market capitalization of $957.93 million and a PE ratio of 17.95. Brewin Dolphin has a twelve month low of GBX 284.19 ($3.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 360.20 ($4.71). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 304.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 312.54.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Siobhan Boylan purchased 33,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £99,354 ($129,823.60). Insiders bought a total of 33,237 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,564 over the last ninety days.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

