Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Declares — Dividend of $0.19

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Brandywine Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Brandywine Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 55.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE BDN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.91. 18,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,546. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,769.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.