Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Declares — Dividend of $0.19

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.
Brandywine Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Brandywine Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 55.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.
NYSE BDN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.91. 18,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,546. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06.
In other news, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,769.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.
