Bottos (BTO) Achieves Market Cap of $4.11 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and $714,065.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, LBank and Bibox. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $455.22 or 0.04414006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,990,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BigONE, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, Bit-Z, LBank, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

