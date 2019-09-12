Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,363,700 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the July 31st total of 1,726,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 990,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 35,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $2,486,785.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $2,131,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,008 shares of company stock valued at $13,573,421. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.55. 957,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,980. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $78.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.83.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.44% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

