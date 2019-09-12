Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Short Interest Update

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,022,200 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the July 31st total of 849,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BCC stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.31. 222,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,401. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.22.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Boise Cascade had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

BCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $118,054.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,252.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 680.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.4% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

