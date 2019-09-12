Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) to Issue $0.05 — Dividend

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $15.31.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

