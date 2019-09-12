Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Announces $0.06 — Dividend

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Blackrock Munivest Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.84. 24,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,264. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79. Blackrock Munivest Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $15.72.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

