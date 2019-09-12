Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Shares Up 3.3%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD)’s share price shot up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.30 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.10 ($0.15), 474,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 million and a P/E ratio of -13.88.

In other Blackbird news, insider Ian McDonough purchased 44,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £3,104.92 ($4,057.13). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 234,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,492.

Blackbird plc develops and operates Blackbird, a cloud video platform in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's platform allows users to publish, view, edit, access, and distribute video content within the cloud. It serves rights holders, solution providers, post-production houses, and digital content providers in live sports, eSports, news, localization, public safety, and post-production sectors.

