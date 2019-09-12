BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Up 5%

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $7.51, approximately 5,573,747 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,048,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Macquarie set a $11.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 1.78.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.55 million. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 12.58%. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1,306.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,969,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,099,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,044 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,563,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 5,783.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,217,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,563,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

