Bitzeny (ZNY) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $165,579.00 and $201.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00665506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00019095 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000566 BTC.

About Bitzeny

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.