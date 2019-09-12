Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Reaches $0.0379 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges including Escodex, STEX, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $414,158.00 and approximately $15,316.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003023 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 10,940,143 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Escodex, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

