Bitcoin Confidential Price Up 55.9% Over Last 7 Days (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $443.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 55.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.02 or 0.04366123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

