BitCoal Price Down 35.7% Over Last Week (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. BitCoal has a market cap of $2,330.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. In the last week, BitCoal has traded down 35.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.19 or 0.00718171 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004811 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003121 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000631 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

