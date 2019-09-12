Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0262 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Shares of TSE BIR traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.30. 1,606,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,112. The firm has a market cap of $611.65 million and a PE ratio of 7.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.04. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.69 and a 12 month high of C$5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$139.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$146.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIR. Raymond James raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Laurentian lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.07.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.