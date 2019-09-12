Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BPMX stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Biopharmx has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $6.75.

Get Biopharmx alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 327,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $334,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $1.00 price target on shares of Biopharmx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Biopharmx Company Profile

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Biopharmx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biopharmx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.