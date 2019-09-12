Binance Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $201.61 Million (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $3.26 billion and $201.61 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin token can currently be purchased for about $20.97 or 0.00201374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.18 or 0.01144262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00086769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016405 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023675 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, LBank, DDEX, HitBTC, Binance, Exrates, AirSwap, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), FCoin, Trade Satoshi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

