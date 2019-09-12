BidaskClub Downgrades Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

MANH has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Manhattan Associates from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $82.98. 382,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.46. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.17.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $3,499,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,863,510.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $901,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock worth $4,697,840 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

