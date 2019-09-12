BidaskClub Downgrades Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
MANH has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Manhattan Associates from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.50.
Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $82.98. 382,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.46. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.17.
In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $3,499,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,863,510.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $901,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock worth $4,697,840 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.