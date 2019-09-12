BiblePay (BBP) Trading Down 22.3% Over Last Week

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. One BiblePay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and C-CEX. During the last week, BiblePay has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. BiblePay has a market cap of $732,084.00 and $341.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BiblePay

Get BiblePay alerts:

BiblePay (BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 1,773,391,706 coins. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org.

BiblePay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BiblePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiblePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.