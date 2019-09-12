Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Bengal Energy Ltd (TSE:BNG) shares dropped 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 18,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 39,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and a PE ratio of -2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.96 million during the quarter.

Bengal Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia and India. It principally holds interests in the Cuisinier, Barrolka, and Tookoonooka situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

