Bela (BELA) Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Bela has a market cap of $392,083.00 and $56.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bela has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bela token can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00669835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022270 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bela Token Profile

BELA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 49,927,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,259,031 tokens. The official website for Bela is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

