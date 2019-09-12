Beam (BEAM) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00012085 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Beam has a total market capitalization of $45.06 million and $66.32 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00201277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.59 or 0.01144190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000143 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002280 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00086813 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 35,975,360 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

