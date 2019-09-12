BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.74

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.74 and last traded at $52.61, with a volume of 189080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.13.

BBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.91.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other BB&T news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BB&T during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in BB&T during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BB&T by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in BB&T by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BB&T during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

