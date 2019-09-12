Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,470. The firm has a market cap of $149.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after buying an additional 72,006 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at $591,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 114.7% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 69,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 37,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after buying an additional 23,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 913,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

