Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Barrett Business Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.33.

NASDAQ:BBSI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.15. 49,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,954. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.47 and its 200-day moving average is $80.78. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $91.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director James B. Hicks sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $185,395.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,279.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,376 shares of company stock worth $467,317. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

