Barclays (LON:BARC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $131.04

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 131.04 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 148.70 ($1.94), with a volume of 37641640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.70 ($1.94).

A number of brokerages recently commented on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 196.85 ($2.57).

Get Barclays alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion and a PE ratio of 8.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 146.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 154.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

In other news, insider Nigel Higgins acquired 10,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £15,440.76 ($20,176.09).

Barclays Company Profile (LON:BARC)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.