BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 603.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $61,389.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKU stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.23. 16,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,454. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.42 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

