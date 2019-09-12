Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $38,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 18.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

BOH traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $87.02. 6,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,450. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.23. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $63.64 and a 52-week high of $85.82. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $169.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

