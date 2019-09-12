Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BSAC. Scotia Howard Weill raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE BSAC traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.91. 2,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,878. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.34. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $33.32.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $646.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.74 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 22.24%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

