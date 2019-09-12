Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCH. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco de Chile in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Shares of BCH traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,298. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.93 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 17.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,365,000 after acquiring an additional 357,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 1,688.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth $409,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $447,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

Featured Story: Put Option

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.