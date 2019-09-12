BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. BancFirst posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.79 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th.

In related news, EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Norick bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 501,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after acquiring an additional 59,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

BANF stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.35. The stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.22. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $63.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

