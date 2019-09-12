Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Lowered to “Hold” at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of BANC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. 442,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,585. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $753.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 5.5% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 123,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 5.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 694,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 38,408 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the second quarter valued at $2,809,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 45.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 149.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 128,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

