Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $22.29, approximately 12,319,381 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 4,562,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

BHGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 target price on Baker Hughes A GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes A GE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Baker Hughes A GE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

In related news, insider Uwem Ukpong sold 16,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $394,123.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,401.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $207,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHGE. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 38.3% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile (NYSE:BHGE)

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

