Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Shares Bought by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 104.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,192 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,283,000 after buying an additional 1,432,685 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 246,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 82,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BHGE shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price target on Baker Hughes A GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.87.

In other Baker Hughes A GE news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $309,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,514.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHGE stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 56,676,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Baker Hughes A GE’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

