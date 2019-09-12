Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,967,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44,247 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $230,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 36.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 2,061.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $111.54. 455,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,602,540. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.73. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $234.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.05.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA set a $138.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $135.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.06.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.