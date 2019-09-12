B. Riley Boosts Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target to $7.50

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $6.20 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CDE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Noble Financial set a $6.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.79.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Shares of CDE stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 192,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,096. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -479.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $150,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 9,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $54,202.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $105,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 27.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 34.6% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.