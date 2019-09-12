AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Upgraded to Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.00.

“We raise our rating on AVEO to and increase our 12-month price target to $1.75 per share. We derive our price target based on a risk-adjusted NPV analysis of projected tivozanib and ficlatuzumab revenues through 2030, assuming a 12.0% discount rate and a 0% terminal growth rate. We derive an rNPV of $393M for the products and add in pro forma net cash and cash equivalents of $65.2M to arrive at a 12-month price target of $1.75 per share. (1) clinical; (2) commercial; (3) financial; (4) partnership; and (5) intellectual property.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.25.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,996,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,612. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $113.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.74.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 46.69%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NEA Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 25,243,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347,827 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,670,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

