Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) were up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $13.84, approximately 140,301 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 98,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCEL shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Atreca in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Atreca in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.63 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.41.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($2.90). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,661,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,830,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

