Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.24

Atlantic Power Corp (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.24 and traded as high as $3.22. Atlantic Power shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 24,959 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Power from C$2.80 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.46. The stock has a market cap of $339.08 million and a P/E ratio of 12.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.24.

Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$95.38 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP)

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 1,633 megawatts consisting of interests in 18 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada.

