Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Short Interest Update

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,261,900 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the July 31st total of 4,398,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Athene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

In related news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $831,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,116.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $313,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,999,650. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Athene by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATH traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.26. 41,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Athene has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $53.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. Athene had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Athene will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

