Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Update

Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, an increase of 122.7% from the July 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ATTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Atento from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atento from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Atento in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atento has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Atento by 11.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its stake in shares of Atento by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 361,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 89,274 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Atento by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 291,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 64,951 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Atento by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 19,714 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atento stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $2.87. 106,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,341. The company has a market capitalization of $189.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.74. Atento has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). Atento had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $441.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Atento will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

