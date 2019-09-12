Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Trading 5.6% Higher

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.22 and last traded at $30.12, 108,959 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 110,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

Several analysts have commented on ASTE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $304.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.96 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

In related news, insider Jaco Van Der Merwe purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,579 shares in the company, valued at $184,212. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen C. Anderson acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $61,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 361.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

