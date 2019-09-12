Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target Raised to $153.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $142.00 to $153.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Assurant stock opened at $124.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.40. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $82.31 and a fifty-two week high of $125.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.21. Assurant had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Assurant will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 5,500 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $683,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 15,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

