Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $126.44

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $126.44 and last traded at $126.06, with a volume of 9900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Assurant alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Assurant news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $683,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $1,863,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.