Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) PT Lowered to $123.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AZPN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.84. The company had a trading volume of 570,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,603. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.59. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $142.15.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $195.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.71 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 60.30%. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total transaction of $406,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

