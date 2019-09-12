Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,431 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Aspen Technology worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $131.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.57.

AZPN stock traded up $5.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.83. 26,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,546. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The firm had revenue of $195.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total transaction of $406,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

