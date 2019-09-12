Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $10.00 price target on Aspen Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.13.

Shares of Aspen Group stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 90,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 107,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

