Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.35. Asante Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

PUMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Asante Solutions from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup cut Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.60 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 target price on Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

In other Asante Solutions news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $388,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Asante Solutions by 634.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 156,740 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 25.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 10.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $9,385,000.

Asante Solutions stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. 2,373,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,836. Asante Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81.

Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

